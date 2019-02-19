'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu

Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria's Minister of Communication, has opposed Adams Oshiomhole's call for the resignation of Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Shittu faulted Oshiomhole’s call and accused him of organising the worst primary elections in the history of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomole, the National Chairman APC, had called for the resignation of the INEC chair, as well as for the reshuffling of the senior officers in the commission.

He accused the electoral body of conniving with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to shift the polls.

However, Shittu said Yakubu’s resignation at this critical moment would affect the conduct of the rescheduled elections.

“When Oshiomhole supervised horrible primary elections of the party elections who called for his resignation?” he queried.

According to Shittu, even if the INEC boss resigns, the elections may be postponed for the new chairman to prepare for fresh elections.

Shittu said: "I will not support such a call for the resignation of the INEC chairman. To err is human. We have not seen any political motivation as to what happened at the INEC. If Oshiomhole calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman, he should also be preparing to resign as the chairman of our party.

"Did anybody ask him to resign for the horrible management of the primary elections under his watch?

“These are the first elections that Yakubu will be conducting, so we need to give him the benefit of the doubt and I give him the benefit of the doubt and I will advise that all the political parties should be vigilant. If you bring in another chairman, when does such a person begin to learn the process? Or will you on the basis of that call for another rescheduling of the elections?

“Certainly, it is unacceptable for anyone to ask for the resignation of the INEC chairman.”