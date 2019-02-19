'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation

Oshiomole, the National Chairman APC, had called for the resignation of the INEC chair, as well as for the reshuffling of the senior officers in the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu THISDAYLIVE

Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria's Minister of Communication, has opposed Adams Oshiomhole's call for the resignation of Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Shittu faulted Oshiomhole’s call and accused him of organising the worst primary elections in the history of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomole, the National Chairman APC, had called for the resignation of the INEC chair, as well as for the reshuffling of the senior officers in the commission.

He accused the electoral body of conniving with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to shift the polls.

However, Shittu said Yakubu’s resignation at this critical moment would affect the conduct of the rescheduled elections.

“When Oshiomhole supervised horrible primary elections of the party elections who called for his resignation?” he queried.

According to Shittu, even if the INEC boss resigns, the elections may be postponed for the new chairman to prepare for fresh elections.

Shittu said: "I will not support such a call for the resignation of the INEC chairman. To err is human. We have not seen any political motivation as to what happened at the INEC. If Oshiomhole calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman, he should also be preparing to resign as the chairman of our party.

"Did anybody ask him to resign for the horrible management of the primary elections under his watch?

“These are the first elections that Yakubu will be conducting, so we need to give him the benefit of the doubt and I give him the benefit of the doubt and I will advise that all the political parties should be vigilant. If you bring in another chairman, when does such a person begin to learn the process? Or will you on the basis of that call for another rescheduling of the elections?

“Certainly, it is unacceptable for anyone to ask for the resignation of the INEC chairman.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'I'm No Longer Interested' — Bauchi Campaign Director From Dogara's Constituency Dumps APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections QUESTION: What Punishment Does The Law Stipulate For Ballot Box Snatching? Death?
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'I'm No Longer Interested' — Bauchi Campaign Director From Dogara's Constituency Dumps APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Adamawa REC: Atiku Doesn't Even Know What I look Like, How Can He Give Me $1m Bribe?
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections QUESTION: What Punishment Does The Law Stipulate For Ballot Box Snatching? Death?
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Oshiomhole 'Swears By Holy Koran' That INEC Connived With PDP To Postpone Elections
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Trouble In ALGON As National President Refuses To Relinquish Office
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad