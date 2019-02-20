Army: Political Thugs Will Be Decisively Dealt With

Authorities of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt have cautioned politicians against sponsoring miscreants to cause violence in the region during and after the elections.

The warning is coming on the heels of the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to security operatives to be ruthless against those who engage in thuggery and other forms of violent acts during the elections.

The Division noted that it had uncovered plans by some political thugs to use military-like uniforms to cause pandemonium at polling stations for political gain.

A statement by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, disclosed that while covert efforts are on-going to track the source of the weapons and the agents involved, in conjunction with sister security agencies, anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws no matter how highly placed.

The statement added that Major General Jamil Sarham, the General Officer Commanding the Six Division and Land Component Commander, reassured the people of the Niger Delta of providing adequate security in conjunction with other security agencies before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

“Credible intelligence available to Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army (NA) has uncovered an unholy plan by some political actors within its Area of Responsibility (AOR) to arm and sponsor miscreants in addition to using military-like fatigue dress for deception to cause pandemonium at polling stations for their political gain.

“While covert efforts are ongoing to track the source of the weapons and the agents involved in conjunction with sister security agencies, authorities of 6 Division NA wish to unequivocally state that anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws no matter how highly placed he or she is.

“To this end, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and Land Component Commander (LCC) OPDS Maj Gen Jamil Sarham, wishes to reassure the good people of Niger Delta of providing adequate security in conjunction with other security agencies before, during and after the 2019 general election.

“He also thanks the good citizens of the Niger Delta for their cooperation and assistance so far rendered to the Division, particularly in the area of information dissemination and urged them to do more.”