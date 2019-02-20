BREAKING: INEC To Release Total PVC Collection Figures On Thursday

There had been claims by rival parties that INEC's failure to disclose the total number of collected PVCs was a ploy to encourage rigging in the polls; however, all that controversy is set to be laid to bed within the next 24 hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 20, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Thursday announce the overall Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection ahead of the 2019 elections, its Chairman, professor Mahmud Yakubu has said.

Yakubu said this in Abuja at the day's edition of the commission's daily briefing with the media to update the public on its preparedness for Saturday's presidential and National Assembly election.

"I rpomised that yesterday on the promise that the commission was going to meet today, so that we can put it on our website," Yakubu said. "The commission is meeting tomorrow and I promise you that by the time we brief you at 3pm tomorrow, the information willl be available on our website."

