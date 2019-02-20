JUST IN: Tinubu, Ambode Parley At Lagos APC Stakeholders' Meeting

The meeting is the latest confirmation of the newfound cordial relationship between duo, following a lengthy period of infighting that cost Ambode Tinubu's support in the APC governorship primary and almost resulted in his impeachment by the Lagos State Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 20, 2019

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, and Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday attended a stakeholders’ meeting of the party together ahead of the 2019 general election.

However, following a peace meeting brokered by the APC leadership in the state, which was held at the Lagos House, Marina, two weeks ago, Tinubu had said there was "no longer a question of impeachment", as the executive and the legislative arms of government had resolved to work together in the interest of the state.

Also present at Wednesday's stakeholders' meeting, held at the APC secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, were Alhaji Tunde Balogun; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC governorship candidate in Lagos; Oluranti Adebule, Lagos State Deputy Governor; and Femi Pedro, former Lagos State Deputy Governor.

See more photos from the meeting below:

SaharaReporters, New York

