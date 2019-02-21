EFCC Raises The Alarm Over Circulation Of Fake Dollar Notes Ahead Of Elections

“The intelligence indicates that the Dollar notes have features of genuineness, but forensic analysis by the Commission reveals otherwise."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to Nigerians to be wary of fake Dollar notes in circulation as the country prepares for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 23, 2019.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, noted that the warning was a result of intelligence gathered in the build-up to the elections.

According to the statement, forensic analysis revealed that the Dollar notes looked like originals, but they are actually fake.

The statement read: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over the circulation of fake Dollar notes ahead of Saturday's Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“In a statement personally signed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, the agency stated that the warning follows intelligence gathered in the build up to the elections.

“The intelligence indicates that the Dollar notes have features of genuineness, but forensic analysis by the Commission reveals otherwise.

“We, therefore, warn the BDC operators to be cautious in their transactions from now till the end of the elections.”

