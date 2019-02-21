EFCC Raises The Alarm Over Circulation Of Fake Dollar Notes Ahead Of Elections

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to Nigerians to be wary of fake Dollar notes in circulation as the country prepares for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 23, 2019.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, noted that the warning was a result of intelligence gathered in the build-up to the elections.

According to the statement, forensic analysis revealed that the Dollar notes looked like originals, but they are actually fake.

“We, therefore, warn the BDC operators to be cautious in their transactions from now till the end of the elections.”