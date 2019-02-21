INEC Result Sheets For Kwara Found In Abuja

Garba Attahir Madami, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Kwara state, says the results sheets meant for Kwara State was mistakenly taken to the commissions’ office at the Ferderal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He said this on Wednesday while addressing party agents at the commencement of distribution of sensitive elections materials from the Ilorin office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Local Government Areas in the state.

The commissioner also added that the ones meant for Lagos were mistakenly delivered to Kwara, while that of Lagos was taken to Nasarawa state.

He said: “The result sheets for Kwara were found in our FCT office in Abuja and they are going to be sent today. I will be here (CBN) till they bring it.

“Also the results sheets of Lagos were found here; I have sent it back. That of Lagos was also found in Nasarawa. You can see the reason the election was postponed."

However, he said the commission was expecting to take delivery of the results sheets to be used for rescheduled elections before the end of Wednesday.

Madami added that the commission began the movement of the election materials to various local government areas in the state to ensure that the materials get to the difficult terrains early enough.

“We are starting with the local governments that are far way; we are moving our materials to Baruten, Kaiama, Patigi where there are riverine communities,” he said.

