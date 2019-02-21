Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2019

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a public holiday, in preparation for the presidential and National Assembly elections rescheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, issued on Wednesday night.

According to the statement, signed by Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, security agencies across the country were also directed to ensure the safety of people during and after the elections.

However, bankers and those providing essential services across the nation were excluded from the break.

The statement read: “The Federal Government declares Friday, February 22, 2019 as work-free day. Those providing essential duties and bankers are excluded.

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections."
 

