PDP Chairman Defects To APC As 12 Presidential Candidates Withdraw for Buhari

He visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2019

Sani Inuwa Nguru, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He came in the company of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Muhammad Lawal Yahuza.

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said 12 presidential candidates have withdrawn from the race to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

The candidates and parties who endorsed Buhari are Shittu Mohammed Kabiru, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA); Hon. Edozie, Nnamdi Madu, Independent Democrats; Danjuma Mohammed, Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy; Mamman Yusuf Naptali, Allied Peoples Movement, and Ahmed Buhari, Save Nigeria Party.

Others are Alhaji Isabi Dansaki, Mass Movement of Nigeria;, Ikechukwu Nwokeafor, Advanced Congress of Democrats; Alistar Shoyode, Yes Party; Charles Ughalli, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party; Kenneth Ibe Kalu, United People’s Congress; Comrade Isiaka Paul Ebili, Nigeria Element Progressives Party, and Robinson Apu, National Democratic Liberty Party.

