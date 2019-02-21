We Don't Eavesdrop On Private Conversations Of Nigerians, Says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it does not record private conversations of Nigerian citizens and residents in the country.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesman.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), had accused the DSS of tapping into conversations of political parties.

However, the DSS denied the claim.

The statement read: "The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public that it does not tap or eavesdrop on private conversations of citizens and residents and therefore denies the allegation by a political group to this effect.

"Recently, the Agency has come under the focus of uninformed critics and unpatriotic commentators most of who feed the public with fake news and hate speeches against it. The social media is awash with wrong information of sorts regarding the Agency whose operations and activities are highly misunderstood and misrepresented.

"It is obvious that some merchants of violence are determined to use their platforms to misinform the public for their selfish and political ends. In this regard, the Service warns that those bent on entrenching this mischief should be aware of the consequences of their misleading action as the law will surely catch up with them.

"The DSS is a responsible organization and thus professionally adheres to the ideals of intelligence and security governance expected of it in a democracy. The public is, therefore, urged to disregard the claims of the political group.

"The Service prefers that it is left out of the political fray as it wishes to maintain its usual transparency and neutrality in the discharge of its mandate. It enjoins all carriers of fake news and social media manipulators, who are deceiving the populace, to always THINK NIGERIA."