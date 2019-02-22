BREAKING: Boko Haram Overpowers Soldiers, Kills Civilians In Borno Village On Eve Of Presidential Election

The insurgents came in a convoy of utility vehicles to attack Zabramari, located in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, at exactly 5pm, and opened fire on civilians, killing a yet unknown number of people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Borno village of Zabramari, some 10 kilometres from Maiduguri in Borno State, SaharaReporters can report.

A resident of the village told SaharaReporters that the soldiers withdrew after they were overpowered by the insurgents, prompting thousands of civilians in the rice-producing community to flee.

Details later.

SaharaReporters, New York

