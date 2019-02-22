Five Killed, Vehicles Burnt As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Kano

It was gathered that the fight started when Kwankwaso and his entourage disrupted a prayer session held by Kofa and his supporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2019

Five people were killed, while others sustained injuries, when supporters of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor, and Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa, a former Chairman of House Committee on Appropriation, engaged in a free-for-all in Kano.

Supporters of the two major political parties clashed in Kano, on Thursday.

Aside the five killed, many sustained injuries, while vehicles and houses were set ablaze.

Both parties have continued to trade blame over the clash.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, blamed the attack on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking through Muhammad Garba, his Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Ganduje said: “Kwankwasiyya PDP thugs, under the watchful eyes of their leader Rabiu Kwankwaso, attacked the APC supporters. The Kwankwasiyya ruffians are in an apparent attempt to put a clog in the wheel of progress toward ensuring a free and peaceful election in the state."

Meanwhile, Kabir Abba Yusuf, spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, claimed that Kwankwaso supporters were attacked by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while going through Kofa town.

He added that the PDP supporters sustained serious injuries and their campaign cars were set ablaze.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

