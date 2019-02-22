No One Can Rig The People’s Will, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), says there is no way Saturday's polls can be rigged with his party's technology.

He made the statement while speaking at a celebration of his contribution to democracy organised by ace musician and entrepreneur, Sheyman, and the Wake Up Nigeria Youth Group, which held at Folixx Lounge, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday.

While giving the vote of thanks, Sowore said: "This is the first time in the history of politics in Nigeria that the political party that has $150,000 has defeated the one that has $2billion. We are going to be President of Nigeria with the least amount of money, but the most amount of impact; that's the truth. It does not matter how much they spend, the men who are 70 and above, our ancestors are not going to be Presidents of Nigeria.”

He called on young people in the country to "determine their own destinies”.

“Young people of this country, whose destinies are at stake, must take control of their own destinies and that is why we have presented ourselves. You have the liberty to determine what you want and the liberty to choose a President that looks like you," he added.

He urged young people to "tell everybody to go out and vote and after you vote, use an app we have called ‘AAC Take It Back’ available for Android devices on the Google Play Store”.

“Use it to monitor the elections, take pictures and send videos to us in our situation room. Nobody can rig this election and we've said it. The difference between our generation and their generation is that their generation is saying ‘shoot and kill’, while our generation is saying download an app. With an app, you achieve more purpose than killing anybody.”