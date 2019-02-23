AAC Missing From Ballot Paper Of Lagos East Senatorial District

He also stated that he would challenge the decision of the electoral commission in the court of law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

The party name and logo of the African Action Congress (AAC) is missing from the ballot paper for Lagos East Senatorial District.

According to the ballot paper specimen presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), AAC appears at the third position on the ballot paper.

Francis Shonubi, AAC candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, accused the electoral commission of betraying the trust of the people.

“I am on my way to the INEC office in my constituency to lodge an official complaint. I will also be doing a live stream to show my displeasure that my name and party logo is not on the ballot paper. It shows clearly that INEC has been compromised and we will be protesting this. My lawyer will be writing officially to INEC on Monday,” he said.

He also demanded that the election be cancelled and re-conducted.

