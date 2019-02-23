BREAKING: For 'Authenticating All Presidential Candidates', INEC Describes Card Readers As 'Functional And Efficient'

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed pleasure with its smart card readers, saying they successfully authenticated all presidential candidates.

INEC said this in a tweet via its official Twitter handle that reads: "#INEC is pleased to report that the Smart Card Reader proved its functionality and efficiency by successfully authenticating all Presidential Candidates among millions of other Voters within a short time at their respective polling units across the country."

Despite INEC's claims, there were multiple card reader rejection problems, particularly in Sokoto State, and in Kaduna and Bauchi states, where Governor Nasir el-Rufai and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara respectively were rejected by the device.