BREAKING: Buhari Wins In Atiku’s Polling Unit

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost in his polling unit.

Interestingly, for all the elections conducted in Atiku’s polling unit, the PDP lost by all counts.

For the presidential election, APC polled 186 votes while PDP narrowly lost by securing 167 votes.

For the Senate seat, APC got 187 votes while PDP got 120 votes.

For the House of Representatives seat, APC got 145 votes while PDP got 121.

The results were declared at AC 30 B PU 012 polling Unit, Ajiya Ward of Yola North Local Government Area (LGA) in Adamawa State.

