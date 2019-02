SaharaReporters has just witnessed the snatching of a ballot box by political thugs in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident happened at Polling Unit 4 very close to Rotimi Amaechi’s village home.

Soldiers attempted scuppering the theft by shooting sporadically towards the scene of the ofcence; and although they couldn't recover the ballot box, they arrested four of the thugs after hotly chasing after them.