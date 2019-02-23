Buhari Wins In Adversary Obasanjo's Polling Unit

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari emerged victorious at the polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the presidential election held on Saturday.

At Obasanjo’s polling unit in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 87 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came far behind with just 18 votes.

Obasanjo had supported Buhari in the 2015 election, but chose to pitch his tent with Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP for the 2019 presidential election.

