Governor Ortom Bemoans IGP's Order For Arrest Of PDP Agent

“I have just been told our state agents have been arrested for no just cause and a flimsy excuse that he was training thugs. The thugs were not arrested but he was arrested in his house at 5:30am. What is the basis? I have been told the IG of Police directed that these people be arrested."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, says he was told that Muhammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), directed the arrest of an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State.

He said this while fielding questions from journalists after casting his vote in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said: “I have just been told our state agents have been arrested for no just cause and a flimsy excuse that he was training thugs. The thugs were not arrested but he was arrested in his house at 5:30am.

"What is the basis? I have been told the IG of Police directed that these people be arrested. There is a special team, despite the fact that there are Commissioners of Police for the purpose of monitoring elections.”

He, however, expressed faith in the conduct of the election.

“You can see the enthusiasm from the people. The people came out in their numbers to exercise their franchise and I am very happy about this. So far, the process is very peaceful, transparent, free and fair. This is what we have been calling for.

“This is the only way we can have a Nigeria that anyone will be proud of and I look forward to other processes being free, fair and transparent. We will need to move to the collating centres and then to INEC and other stages and we expect the same thing to happen, but my fear is the intimidation from the security agencies.”

He also said Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State are unhappy that they would not vote, while IDPs in Borno State are voting in their polling units.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Kwara South PDP Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Arrested Hours Before Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Udom’s Security Aide 'Arrested' And Detained By Army After Akpabio's Petition
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Campaigns For AA Candidate
Elections VIDEO: Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Filmed Campaigning For AA Candidate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Kwara South PDP Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Arrested Hours Before Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Ignorant Nigerians’ — Desmond Elliot Responds To Nigerians Attacking His Toilet Project
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Udom’s Security Aide 'Arrested' And Detained By Army After Akpabio's Petition
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Campaigns For AA Candidate
Elections VIDEO: Ondo APC Chairman Adetimehin Filmed Campaigning For AA Candidate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME SDP Senatorial Candidate Natasha Akpoti Accuses Yahaya Bello Of Preventing Her From Entering Kogi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: SaharaTV Live Broadcast #NigeriaDecides2019
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Kill Gang Member In Bayelsa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides WATCH LIVE: SaharaTV #NigeriaDecides2019 Election Live Updates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Peter Obi Votes, Says Electoral System Is ‘A Bit Clumsy’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad