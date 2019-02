President Muhammadu Buhari has just cast his vote in Daura, Katsina State.

The President arrived at his polling booth — Kofar Baru 003 Polling Unit, Sarkin Yara Ward in Daura — at some minutes past 8am, with his entourage.

Speaking on if he would congratulate the winner after the election, he said: "I will congratulate myself at the end of the election."

He left the polling centre immediately after casting his vote.