JUST IN: INEC Expresses Satisfaction With Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election across the country.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner on Information and Voter Education, disclosed this at a press briefing on the situation report of the election in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the number of polling units that opened at 8am and 10am stood at 67.91 per cent, while polling units that opened after 10am stood at 16.96 per cent.

"At this moment we recorded a total point of 92.76% of the polling units that opened," he said.

He said the commission would assess the reports and incidents of violence in some states where election materials were burnt and vandalised and take a decision. 

“The commission has also received report of violence and ballot box snatching in some areas leading to the disruption of the process. We have asked the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and the officials of the commission on ground to submit their first-hand report in relation to some of these incidents," he added.

Okoye noted that the commission got report of violence in states like Anambra, Rivers and Lagos, pointing out that the commission would hold consultations with the relevant authorities, stakeholders and REC in relation to those areas and take a decision. 

According to Okoye, the commission would prosecute officials who deliberately decided not to use the card readers during the election in some states.

SaharaReporters, New York

