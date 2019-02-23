Reps Member Abdulmumin Jibrin Arrested After APC, PDP Clash In Kano

Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was arrested over allegations that he was involved in the clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC in Kano on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, has been arrested by the Police in Kano.

Two people lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in Kofa town in Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Abdullahi Haruna, Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

Dan Bature, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1,  also visited Kofa, the scene of the incident.

According to reports, Rabi'u Kwankwaso, a PDP chieftain, was on his way to a campaign rally when he was accosted by supporters of Jibrin.

According to the Police, investigation is ongoing into the incident.

