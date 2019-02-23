Thugs Engage In Knife Fight Over Politician’s N50,000 In Borno

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

File Photo Sahara Reporters Media

Security operatives in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have arrested some thugs who engaged in violence along Bama Road, Maimusari Primary School, where 016 voting points are stationed.

They were engaged in a fight with knives over N50,000 given to them by an unnamed politician.

In the course of the fight, one of them was stabbed with a knife.

Narrating the incident, one of the thugs said: ''They gave us N50,000, so everyone was battling to fetch from it. Then some people brought out their weapons.”

The security operatives took them to the Gwange Police Station.

Voting continued afterwards.

