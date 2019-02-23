We'll Deal With Purveyors Of Fake News, Kwara Police Boss Warns

Kayode Egbetokun, Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, said all security agencies in the state have been put on "red alert" to watch out for peddlers of fake and unverified information capable of causing violence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

The Kwara State Police Command has warned against the spread of fake news as the electorate in the state troop out to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Egbetokun noted that the command has strengthened its relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State to guide against any act that can truncate the conduct of free and fair polls.

He also explained that the Police was working with sister security agencies to ensure violence-free elections across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state. 

SaharaReporters learnt that more than 5,000 policemen have been deployed for the elections.

According to the Kwara Police boss, any member of the public caught violating the electoral law would be dealt with accordingly.

He said: "They are also advised to abide by the order restricting movement on the day of election, obey all laws relating to the conduct of the election released by INEC, desist from the spread of fake news and endeavour to verify information before acting.

"The Police Command is resolute in its determination to ensure violence-free, fair and credible elections.

"Law abiding citizens are assured of the safety and protection of their rights by the police and other security agencies.

"Finally, members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities and movements in their environment to the Police through the following GSM numbers 08125275046, 09053872299, please.”

The Kwara State Police Command announced the restriction of vehicular movement in the state from 6am to 6pm except for those on election duty.

