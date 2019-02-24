Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result

Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former Head of State, has called on all candidates to accept the outcome of the presidential election.

Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president.

There have been reports of violence and death across many polling units in the country.

The former head of state said this while addressing journalists after he cast his vote at the Hill Top, Water Tank polling unit in Chanchaga Local Government Area on Saturday.

He called on the contestants to be aware that only one of them would emerge the winner and urged those who lost to concede defeat for the sake of peace.

Abubakar, who said without peace there would be no election, appealed to all contestants to accept the results when they are released, regardless of if they win or lose.

“I want to appeal to all contestants to know that only one of them will emerge the winner, and I hope the losers will accept," he said.