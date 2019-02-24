APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers

Etete was a former council chairman. Also killed was his elder brother and another victim said to be his cousin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

The All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring thugs to attack Chief Mowan Etete, an APC chieftain in Asarama, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Etete was a former council chairman. Also killed was his elder brother and another victim said to be his cousin.

This was disclosed in a statement by Senibo Chris Finebone, the Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, who added that “It’s instructive to note that PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, is from Andoni LGA in Rivers State.”

He also noted that Ignatius, an ex-official member of APC Rivers State Executive committee, was also shot to death in Ajakaja in Andoni LGA.

“Shooting by PDP thugs reported in Unit 3, 11, 6 and 7 in Ubima, Ikwerre LGA. Voters have been chased away,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Slim Win! Atiku Beats Buhari At Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Unit By Four Votes
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wins In Atiku’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari Wins In Adversary Obasanjo's Polling Unit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman, Bayelsa Govt House Photographer Killed By 'Men In Military Uniform'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad