APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers

The All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring thugs to attack Chief Mowan Etete, an APC chieftain in Asarama, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Etete was a former council chairman. Also killed was his elder brother and another victim said to be his cousin.

This was disclosed in a statement by Senibo Chris Finebone, the Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, who added that “It’s instructive to note that PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, is from Andoni LGA in Rivers State.”

He also noted that Ignatius, an ex-official member of APC Rivers State Executive committee, was also shot to death in Ajakaja in Andoni LGA.

“Shooting by PDP thugs reported in Unit 3, 11, 6 and 7 in Ubima, Ikwerre LGA. Voters have been chased away,” he added.