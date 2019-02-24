BREAKING: INEC To Declare Nigeria’s Next President ‘In The Not Too Distant Future’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will declare the next President of Nigeria “in the not too distant future”.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, stated this in Abuja on Sunday at the end of a brief interaction with the media on the state of results following Saturday’s vote.

Yakubu expressed satisfaction with the election but also admitted that there were glitches in several parts of the country — from Lagos to Imo and Abuja.

Afterwards, he said: “Work continues; I am inviting all you who are accredited, at 6pm, to please come to the national collation centre.

“There will be a formal inauguration and it is from there, hopefully in the not too distant future, the commission will make a formal declaration of who the next President of the Federal republic of Nigeria is.”