BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Saraki, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost out in each of the four local governments in the district: Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Asa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

Senate President Bukola Saraki will not return to the Senate in June 2019, as he has lost the Kwara Central Senatorial District election to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Saraki, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost out in each of the four local governments in the district: Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Asa.

In Ilorin south, Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Saraki secured 13,013 votes. In Ilorin West, Oloriegbe polled 51,531 votes to Saraki's 30,075 votes. In Ilorin East, he got 30,014 votes while Saraki had 14,654; and in Asa, Oloriegbe polled 15,932 while Saraki got 11,252 votes. 

In total, Ibrahim Oloriegbe secured 72,277 votes while Saraki polled 38,919 votes, meaning he lost out by a whopping 33,358 votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman, Bayelsa Govt House Photographer Killed By 'Men In Military Uniform'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari Wins In Adversary Obasanjo's Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC To Conduct Fresh Elections In Parts Of Jigawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad