BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe

Senate President Bukola Saraki will not return to the Senate in June 2019, as he has lost the Kwara Central Senatorial District election to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Saraki, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost out in each of the four local governments in the district: Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Asa.

In Ilorin south, Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Saraki secured 13,013 votes. In Ilorin West, Oloriegbe polled 51,531 votes to Saraki's 30,075 votes. In Ilorin East, he got 30,014 votes while Saraki had 14,654; and in Asa, Oloriegbe polled 15,932 while Saraki got 11,252 votes.

In total, Ibrahim Oloriegbe secured 72,277 votes while Saraki polled 38,919 votes, meaning he lost out by a whopping 33,358 votes.