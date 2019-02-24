Buhari’s 'Death Threat' Scared Away Ballot Box Snatchers In Imo, Says Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, says the remarks of President Muhammadu Buhari on sanctions for ballot box snatchers scared away those who had that in mind.

He, however, confirmed a few cases of ballot box snatching in parts of Imo State.

The Governor stated this after he cast his vote on Saturday.

He said: “Though there are few cases of ballot box snatching at Umuobom and Osomotor, the President’s speech on ballot box snatching has scared people from snatching ballot boxes. That is good for our democracy.”

Buhari had earlier said anyone caught snatching ballot boxes did so at the risk of their lives.

Although this statement was castigated by many, there were numerous cases of ballot box snatching across the country.

Okorocha also expressed confidence in Buhari's success at the poll, saying: “If the number of people at rallies translates to voting, Buhari will win. I will also win, as always."

Also, Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), raised the alarm of incidents of ballot paper snatching and scarcity of ballot papers in some local government areas of the state.

Nwosu, who addressed journalists after voting at his Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, said he was impressed with the massive turnout of voters.

There were also several reported cases of invasion and harassment by thugs mostly as a result of inadequate security personnel at polling centres within Okorocha’s Imo West.