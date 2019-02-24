Buhari’s 'Death Threat' Scared Away Ballot Box Snatchers In Imo, Says Okorocha

"The President’s speech on ballot box snatching has scared people from snatching ballot boxes. That is good for our democracy," Okorocha said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, says the remarks of President Muhammadu Buhari on sanctions for ballot box snatchers scared away those who had that in mind.

He, however, confirmed a few cases of ballot box snatching in parts of Imo State.

The Governor stated this after he cast his vote on Saturday.

He said: “Though there are few cases of ballot box snatching at Umuobom and Osomotor, the President’s speech on ballot box snatching has scared people from snatching ballot boxes. That is good for our democracy.”

Buhari had earlier said anyone caught snatching ballot boxes did so at the risk of their lives.

Although this statement was castigated by many, there were numerous cases of ballot box snatching across the country.

Okorocha also expressed confidence in Buhari's success at the poll, saying: “If the number of people at rallies translates to voting, Buhari will win. I will also win, as always."

Also, Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), raised the alarm of incidents of ballot paper snatching and scarcity of ballot papers in some local government areas of the state.

Nwosu, who addressed journalists after voting at his Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, said he was impressed with the massive turnout of voters.

There were also several reported cases of invasion and harassment by thugs mostly as a result of inadequate security personnel at polling centres within Okorocha’s Imo West.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC To Conduct Fresh Elections In Parts Of Jigawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wins In Atiku’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Voters Scamper For Safety As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Delta
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad