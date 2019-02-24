Buhari Defeats Atiku In Ambode’s Local Government

The breakdown showed that APC won in 17 of the 19 wards in Epe LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured victory in the presidential and National Assembly elections held in Epe Local Government Area, where Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, hails from.

In the final results collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, the APC polled 17,710 votes across the 19 wards in the LGA, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 13,305 votes.

The breakdown showed that APC won in 17 of the 19 wards in Epe LGA.

APC won in Ambode’s Polling Unit 033, Ogunmodede College in Ajaganabe Area, Ward A5, Epe. The ruling party secured 131 votes as against PDP that polled 116 votes in the presidential election.

It was also victory songs for the APC in the Senate and House of Representatives elections, as the APC candidate for the House of Representatives, Honourable Wale Raji, will return to the Green Chamber, as he polled a total of 18,326 votes to beat the PDP candidate, Oye Ayantuga, who got 13,250 votes.

The result also showed that Bayo Oshinowo, the APC senatorial candidate, scored 18,728 votes to defeat Abiodun Oyefusi of the PDP, who polled 13,134 votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman, Bayelsa Govt House Photographer Killed By 'Men In Military Uniform'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari Wins In Adversary Obasanjo's Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad