Buhari Defeats Atiku In Ambode’s Local Government

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured victory in the presidential and National Assembly elections held in Epe Local Government Area, where Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, hails from.

In the final results collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, the APC polled 17,710 votes across the 19 wards in the LGA, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 13,305 votes.

The breakdown showed that APC won in 17 of the 19 wards in Epe LGA.

APC won in Ambode’s Polling Unit 033, Ogunmodede College in Ajaganabe Area, Ward A5, Epe. The ruling party secured 131 votes as against PDP that polled 116 votes in the presidential election.

It was also victory songs for the APC in the Senate and House of Representatives elections, as the APC candidate for the House of Representatives, Honourable Wale Raji, will return to the Green Chamber, as he polled a total of 18,326 votes to beat the PDP candidate, Oye Ayantuga, who got 13,250 votes.

The result also showed that Bayo Oshinowo, the APC senatorial candidate, scored 18,728 votes to defeat Abiodun Oyefusi of the PDP, who polled 13,134 votes.