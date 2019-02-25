18 NYSC Members Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom

Eighteen members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who served as ad hoc staff for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State, were abducted during the presidential and National Assembly elections held over the weekend.

Mike Igini, the Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing in the state.

They were abducted in various parts of the state.

Some of them have, however, been released after the intervention of security operatives.

Kufre Etuk, a lecturer of the University of Uyo, was molested by his attackers in Uruan LGA, and had to spend the night in the bush after he escaped, while in Ikono LGA, materials for 10 of 11 wards in the area were destroyed by political thugs.

Speaking on the various incidents, a statement issued by Igini read: “In view of all negative reports of violence, fraudulent and forceful results, abductions of poll staff, ballot box snatching among others, due and diligent attention must be given to the filling of Form 40G series.

“This means that constantly, EOs must insist on taking all field reports made and captured by the Commission Electoral Operations Support Centre (EOSC) of snatched results sheets and ballot.

“No results can emanate from polling units, wards and LGAs where there had been previous reports of serious violent attacks of poll officials many of whom are still being rescued, particularly corps members and snatching of results and ballot papers taken to unknown places.”