BREAKING: After 14 LGs, Buhari Leading Atiku In Lagos By Almost 70,000 Votes

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading according to results announced in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Lagos State.

Results are being announced by collating officers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Office in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

Out of the 17 local governments, Buhari, candidate of the of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won 14 LGAs while Atiku Abubakar has won in three LGAs.

There are 20 LGAs in Lagos State.

In Apapa LGA, APC secured 18,170 votes, while PDP polled 11,295 votes. In Ikorodu LGA, APC won overwhelmingly by 40,719 votes against the PDP’s 21,252 votes. In Ibeju-Lekki LGA, APC polled 12,179 votes while PDP polled 9,222 votes. For Lagos Island, APC polled 27,452 votes, while PDP polled 7,396 votes.

PDP won in Eti-Osa LGA with 25,216 votes, while APC got 20,962 votes. In Surulere LGA, PDP got 31,603 votes, while APC polled 30,621 votes. In Ojo LGA, PDP polled 29,019 votes, while APC polled 24,333 votes.

APC resumed its winning streak in Mushin LGA with 43,543 against PDP’s 20,277 votes. In Kosofe LGA, APC polled 39,216 votes, while PDP polled 28,715 votes. The difference in all these votes comes to almost 70,000.

Three LGAs — Alimosho, Ajeromi/Ifelodun and Amuwo Odofin LGAs — are being awaited.

