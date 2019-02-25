BREAKING: Atiku Falls To Buhari In Lagos By Over 132,000 Votes

Atiku Aubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), has lost the presidential election in Lagos to President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by a whopping 132,000 votes.

At the end of final results collation and announcement from all the 20 local governments in Lagos, Buhari polled 580, 825 votes while Atiku recorded 448, 015.

The result leaves Atiku with more gap to make up on Buhari. Before Lagos was announced, Atiku was behind Buhari by 476,703 in the six states and the FCT already officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, having polled 1,530,128 votes to Buhari’s 2,006,831.

The six states officially declared so far at the INEC national collation centre are Gombe, Kogi, Osun, Nasarawa, Kwara, Ekiti, plus the FCT.