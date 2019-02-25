BREAKING: INEC Declares Okorocha Winner Of Imo West Senatorial District

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, the Senator-elect of Imo West district.

Professor Francis Ibeawuchi, the INEC Returning Officer announced the results at the collation centre in Orlu Local Government Area (LGA).

Okorocha, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 97,762 votes, Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 63,117 votes, while Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 30,923.

The announcement was greeted by a mix of jubilation and protests at the INEC office.