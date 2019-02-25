BREAKING: INEC Declares Okorocha Winner Of Imo West Senatorial District

Professor Francis Ibeawuchi, the INEC Returning Officer announced the results at the collation centre in Orlu Local Government Area (LGA).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, the Senator-elect of Imo West district.

Professor Francis Ibeawuchi, the INEC Returning Officer announced the results at the collation centre in Orlu Local Government Area (LGA).

Okorocha, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 97,762 votes, Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 63,117 votes, while Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 30,923.

The announcement was greeted by a mix of jubilation and protests at the INEC office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Live TV - #NigeriaVoteWatch2019
#NigeriaDecides WATCH LIVE: INEC Final Election Result Collation
0 Comments
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Results Collation From Nigeria's Presidential And National Assembly Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Live TV - #NigeriaVoteWatch2019
#NigeriaDecides WATCH LIVE: INEC Final Election Result Collation
0 Comments
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Results Collation From Nigeria's Presidential And National Assembly Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PDP Candidate Mutiu Okuonola Disrupts INEC Collation Centre In Lagos
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: PDP Candidate Mutiu Okuonola Disrupts INEC Collation Centre In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Floors Buhari In Ondo, Wins 11 Of 18 Local Governments
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku's Tough Electoral Map To Clinch Presidency By Ademola Bello
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Small Alhaji', 35-Year-Old SDP Candidate, Declared Winner Of Ondo Reps Seat
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad