Buhari In Early Lead In Kastina... By Almost 500,000 Votes

So far, Buhari has polled 640,254 votes against 160,265 from Atiku.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is leading in his home state, Kastina.

According to results collated so far, Buhari, who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a lead over Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

So far, Buhari has polled 640,254 votes against 160,265 votes for Atiku.

In Maiaduwa local government, Buhari got 35,198 votes and Atiku got 8,256. In Bindawa, Buhari scored 35,030 votes against Atiku’s 9,623, while Buhari got 25,699 votes against 6,647 votes for Atiku in Dandume.

In Zango LGA, the President polled 25,207 votes and Atiku scored 6,891 votes, while in Dutsinma, Buhari scored 35,700 votes against Atiku’s 10,440 votes.

SaharaReporters, New York

