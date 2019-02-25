End Of The Road... Akpabio's Former Party Snatches His Senatorial Seat From Him

Godswill Akpabio, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West district in the National Assembly, has lost his bid to secure a seat in the house beyond May 2019.

Akpabio had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) less than one year ago and pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC), under which he ran for reelection into the red chamber.

With his large following, his defeat came as a surprise, especially considering the margin of more than 60,000 votes.

Akpabio secured a disappointing 67,487 votes against 136,373 votes polled by Chris Ekpenyong of the PDP.