JUST IN: Buhari Coasts To Victory In Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in Sokoto State.
The APC polled 490,333 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 361,604 votes.
The result of the election was officially collated at the Sultan Maccido Institutes in Sokoto.
See the breakdown of the result below:
1. WURNO LGA
APC: 20,307
PDP: 9,847
2. ISA LGA
APC: 15,264
PDP: 17,892
3. SILAME LGA
APC: 10,910
PDP: 13,949
4. KWARE LGA
APC: 17,684
PDP: 14,570
5. BODINGA LGA
APC: 21,018
PDP: 16,260
6. SOKOTO SOUTH LG
APC: 41,347
PDP: 24,598
7. YABO LGA
APC: 15,465
PDP: 10,176
8. TURETA LGA
APC: 8,516
PDP: 10,209
9. WAMAKKO LGA
APC: 37,716
PDP: 17,174
10. GWADABAWA LGA
APC: 23,243
PDP: 15,656
11. KEBBE LGA
APC: 16,466
PDP: 13,659
12. SOKOTO NORTH LGA
APC: 32,943
PDP: 20,884
13. ILLELA LGA
APC: 25,217
PDP: 16,546
14. RABAH LGA
APC: 15,371
PDP: 10,918
15. BINJI
APC: 10,572
PDP: 10,433
16. GUDU
APC: 10,833
PDP: 13,225
17. SHAGARI
APC: 18,065
PDP: 13,548
18. TANGAZA
APC: 16,767
PDP: 11,489
19. S/BIRNI
APC: 28,209
PDP: 26,407
20. TAMBUWAL
APC: 34,927
PDP: 26,287
21. D/SHUNI
APC: 24,040
PDP: 15,933
22. GORONYO
APC: 20,432
PDP: 15,865
23. GADA
APC: 25,022
PDP: 15,079