JUST IN: Buhari Coasts To Victory In Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in Sokoto State.

The APC polled 490,333 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 361,604 votes.

The result of the election was officially collated at the Sultan Maccido Institutes in Sokoto.

See the breakdown of the result below:

1. WURNO LGA

APC: 20,307

PDP: 9,847

2. ISA LGA

APC: 15,264

PDP: 17,892

3. SILAME LGA

APC: 10,910

PDP: 13,949

4. KWARE LGA

APC: 17,684

PDP: 14,570

5. BODINGA LGA

APC: 21,018

PDP: 16,260

6. SOKOTO SOUTH LG

APC: 41,347

PDP: 24,598

7. YABO LGA

APC: 15,465

PDP: 10,176

8. TURETA LGA

APC: 8,516

PDP: 10,209

9. WAMAKKO LGA

APC: 37,716

PDP: 17,174

10. GWADABAWA LGA

APC: 23,243

PDP: 15,656

11. KEBBE LGA

APC: 16,466

PDP: 13,659

12. SOKOTO NORTH LGA

APC: 32,943

PDP: 20,884

13. ILLELA LGA

APC: 25,217

PDP: 16,546

14. RABAH LGA

APC: 15,371

PDP: 10,918

15. BINJI

APC: 10,572

PDP: 10,433

16. GUDU

APC: 10,833

PDP: 13,225

17. SHAGARI

APC: 18,065

PDP: 13,548

18. TANGAZA

APC: 16,767

PDP: 11,489

19. S/BIRNI

APC: 28,209

PDP: 26,407

20. TAMBUWAL

APC: 34,927

PDP: 26,287

21. D/SHUNI

APC: 24,040

PDP: 15,933

22. GORONYO

APC: 20,432

PDP: 15,865

23. GADA

APC: 25,022

PDP: 15,079