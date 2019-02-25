PROJECTION: Buhari On Course To Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election

According to results seen by SaharaReporters at 67% results determination status, Buhari has polled more than 11million votes, and the figure will yet rise — with 33% of the results yet to be seen — while Atiku Abubakar, his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has more than 7million votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019


President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is poised to win Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election.

Atiku lost both in Kano and Lagos, the two states with the highest voting population.

At this rate, there is high likelihood that Buhari may defeat Atiku by a margin of more than 2million, but it may not be as high as the 2.6million votes with which Buhari defeated then incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is still announcing the results at its national collation headquarters in Abuja, and is expected to formally declare Buhari re-elected on Tuesday morning.

The PDP, though, has already rejected the result, branding INEC’s figures “incorrect and unacceptable to our party”.

SaharaReporters, New York

