US Lawmaker Worried That Nigeria's Presidential Election Results 'Are Being Tampered With'

Smith said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in states like Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia are under pressure to alter election results.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

Christopher Henry Smith, a US representative and ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Africa, has expressed concerns about the credibility of the Nigeria's presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the US representative on Sunday.

Smith said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in states like Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia are under pressure to alter election results.

He said: “Yesterday, Nigeria voted. Today, votes are being counted. I am very concerned by credible reports that the vote is being tampered with. To avoid any manipulation of the tally, it is critical that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announce without delay actual results — which are certified by party agents and observers — at each polling unit as the vote is tabulated.

“Well-placed sources report that in some states and localities — including Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia — INEC commissioners are receiving enormous pressure to alter poll results.  This must not be allowed to happen.

“The eyes of the United States, of Africa, and the world are upon Nigeria and INEC. I also ask Secretary Michael Pompeo to hold accountable anyone who seeks to cheat the Nigerian people — who have waited patiently — of their vote or foments violence.”

