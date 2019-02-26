Almost One Million Votes The Difference As Buhari Thrashes Atiku In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential elections in Katsina State.
The APC polled 1,232,133 votes against the 308,056 votes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Out of a total of 1,619,185 votes cast, Katsina had total valid votes of 1,555,473, and 63,712 rejected votes.
Buhari won the state with a margin of 924,077 votes.
Katsina State has a total of 3,210,422 registered voters across 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs). 1,628,865 voters were accredited at the February 23rd polls in the state.
See breakdown of result below:
1. Daura LGA
APC: 37,648
PDP: 4,650
2. Sandamu LGA
APC: 29,221
PDP: 9,025
3. Ingawa LGA
APC: 29,230
PDP: 7,625
4. Matazu LGA
APC: 27,625
PDP: 9,151
5. Kurfi LGA
APC: 25,074
PDP: 9,175
6. Rimi LGA
APC: 33,361
PDP: 8,818
7. Safana LGA
APC: 26,631
PDP: 5,756
8. Danmusa LGA
APC: 30,011
PDP: 7,528
9. Dutsi LGA
APC: 22,583
PDP: 5,330
10. Batsari LGA
APC: 26,774
PDP: 7,916
11. Kusada LGA
APC: 21,071
PDP: 6,713
12. Bakori LGA
APC: 53,623
PDP: 11,931
13. Batagarawa LGA
APC: 37,695
PDP: 8,453
14. Bindawa LGA
APC: 35,030
PDP: 9,623
15. Dutsinma LGA
APC: 35,700
PDP: 10,440
16. Musawa LGA
APC: 31,690
PDP: 6,673
17. Danja LGA
APC: 41,183
PDP: 9,664
18. Zango LGA
APC: 25,207
PDP: 6,891
19. Mai'adua LGA
APC: 35,198
PDP: 8256
20. Dandume LGA
APC: 25,699
PDP: 6,647
21. Charanchi LGA
APC: 24,391
PDP: 6,521
22. Mashi LGA
APC: 31,786
PDP: 14,344
23. Kankia LGA
APC: 30,470
PDP: 9,449
24. Jibia LGA
APC: 33,330
PDP: 7,987
25. Kaita LGA
APC: 27,228
PDP: 6,925
26. Mani LGA
APC: 38,826
PDP: 8,565
27. Funtua LGA
APC: 56,256
PDP: 6,927
28. Faskari LGA
APC: 44,987
PDP: 14,648
29. Baure LGA
APC: 42,108
PDP: 8,534
30. Sabua LGA
APC: 22,879
PDP: 10,256
31. Katsina LGA
APC: 68,968
PDP: 15,170
32. Kafur LGA
APC: 56,954
PDP: 15,345
33. Malumfashi LGA
APC: 60,143
PDP: 1,235
34. Kankara LGA
APC: 53,853
PDP: 10,768