Almost One Million Votes The Difference As Buhari Thrashes Atiku In Katsina

Buhari won the state with a margin of 924,077 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential elections in Katsina State.

The APC polled 1,232,133 votes against the 308,056 votes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Out of a total of 1,619,185 votes cast, Katsina had total valid votes of 1,555,473, and 63,712 rejected votes.

Katsina State has a total of 3,210,422 registered voters across 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs). 1,628,865 voters were accredited at the February 23rd polls in the state.

See breakdown of result below:

1. Daura LGA
APC: 37,648
PDP: 4,650

2. Sandamu LGA
APC: 29,221
PDP: 9,025

3. Ingawa LGA
APC: 29,230
PDP: 7,625

4. Matazu LGA
APC: 27,625
PDP: 9,151

5. Kurfi LGA
APC: 25,074
PDP: 9,175

6. Rimi LGA
APC: 33,361
PDP: 8,818

7. Safana LGA
APC: 26,631
PDP: 5,756

8. Danmusa LGA
APC: 30,011
PDP: 7,528

9. Dutsi LGA
APC: 22,583
PDP: 5,330

10. Batsari LGA
APC: 26,774
PDP: 7,916

11. Kusada LGA
APC: 21,071
PDP: 6,713

12. Bakori LGA
APC: 53,623
PDP: 11,931

13. Batagarawa LGA
APC: 37,695
PDP: 8,453

14. Bindawa LGA
APC: 35,030
PDP: 9,623

15. Dutsinma LGA
APC: 35,700
PDP: 10,440

16. Musawa LGA
APC: 31,690
PDP: 6,673

17. Danja LGA
APC: 41,183
PDP: 9,664

18. Zango LGA
APC: 25,207
PDP: 6,891

19. Mai'adua LGA
APC: 35,198
PDP: 8256

20. Dandume LGA
APC: 25,699
PDP: 6,647

21. Charanchi LGA
APC: 24,391
PDP: 6,521

22. Mashi LGA
APC: 31,786
PDP: 14,344

23. Kankia LGA
APC: 30,470
PDP: 9,449

24. Jibia LGA
APC: 33,330
PDP: 7,987

25. Kaita LGA
APC: 27,228
PDP: 6,925

26. Mani LGA
APC: 38,826
PDP: 8,565

27. Funtua LGA
APC: 56,256
PDP: 6,927

28. Faskari LGA
APC: 44,987
PDP: 14,648

29. Baure LGA
APC: 42,108
PDP: 8,534

30. Sabua LGA
APC: 22,879
PDP: 10,256

31. Katsina LGA
APC: 68,968
PDP: 15,170

32. Kafur LGA
APC: 56,954
PDP: 15,345

33. Malumfashi LGA
APC: 60,143
PDP: 1,235

34. Kankara LGA
APC: 53,853
PDP: 10,768

SaharaReporters, New York

