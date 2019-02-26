Almost One Million Votes The Difference As Buhari Thrashes Atiku In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential elections in Katsina State.

The APC polled 1,232,133 votes against the 308,056 votes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Out of a total of 1,619,185 votes cast, Katsina had total valid votes of 1,555,473, and 63,712 rejected votes.

Buhari won the state with a margin of 924,077 votes.

Katsina State has a total of 3,210,422 registered voters across 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs). 1,628,865 voters were accredited at the February 23rd polls in the state.

See breakdown of result below:

1. Daura LGA

APC: 37,648

PDP: 4,650

2. Sandamu LGA

APC: 29,221

PDP: 9,025

3. Ingawa LGA

APC: 29,230

PDP: 7,625

4. Matazu LGA

APC: 27,625

PDP: 9,151

5. Kurfi LGA

APC: 25,074

PDP: 9,175

6. Rimi LGA

APC: 33,361

PDP: 8,818

7. Safana LGA

APC: 26,631

PDP: 5,756

8. Danmusa LGA

APC: 30,011

PDP: 7,528

9. Dutsi LGA

APC: 22,583

PDP: 5,330

10. Batsari LGA

APC: 26,774

PDP: 7,916

11. Kusada LGA

APC: 21,071

PDP: 6,713

12. Bakori LGA

APC: 53,623

PDP: 11,931

13. Batagarawa LGA

APC: 37,695

PDP: 8,453

14. Bindawa LGA

APC: 35,030

PDP: 9,623

15. Dutsinma LGA

APC: 35,700

PDP: 10,440

16. Musawa LGA

APC: 31,690

PDP: 6,673

17. Danja LGA

APC: 41,183

PDP: 9,664

18. Zango LGA

APC: 25,207

PDP: 6,891

19. Mai'adua LGA

APC: 35,198

PDP: 8256

20. Dandume LGA

APC: 25,699

PDP: 6,647

21. Charanchi LGA

APC: 24,391

PDP: 6,521

22. Mashi LGA

APC: 31,786

PDP: 14,344

23. Kankia LGA

APC: 30,470

PDP: 9,449

24. Jibia LGA

APC: 33,330

PDP: 7,987

25. Kaita LGA

APC: 27,228

PDP: 6,925

26. Mani LGA

APC: 38,826

PDP: 8,565

27. Funtua LGA

APC: 56,256

PDP: 6,927

28. Faskari LGA

APC: 44,987

PDP: 14,648

29. Baure LGA

APC: 42,108

PDP: 8,534

30. Sabua LGA

APC: 22,879

PDP: 10,256

31. Katsina LGA

APC: 68,968

PDP: 15,170

32. Kafur LGA

APC: 56,954

PDP: 15,345

33. Malumfashi LGA

APC: 60,143

PDP: 1,235

34. Kankara LGA

APC: 53,853

PDP: 10,768