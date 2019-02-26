Atiku Records Narrow Win Over Buhari In Taraba

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured a slim win over President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

According to the figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, APC polled 324,906 votes while PDP secured its win with 374,743 votes.

Buhari lost by 49,837 votes.

The result was announced by Professor Shehu Adamu Iya, the collation officer for Taraba State.