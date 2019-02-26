BREAKING: CONFIRMED: Buhari Is Nigeria’s President For Another Four Years

After the official announcement of results from 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has an unassailable 14,602,455 votes, compared to the 10,663,584 votes recorded by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

It is now well and truly sealed. President Muhammadu Buhari has won Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election, and will serve for another four years when his current tenure expires on May 29, 2019.

INEC is on the verge of announcing results of the outstanding two states, but it matters little as Atiku can no longer overtake the margin of 3, 938,871 votes — based on the figures of accredited voters in the pending two states.

 

