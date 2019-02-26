Journalists Doze Off As INEC Fails To Show Up At Rivers Collation Centre

Journalists and election observers have been waiting for more than two hours now.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

Journalists have slept off at the Rivers State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the commission has failed to turn up for the continuation of the announcement of results for the presidential election conducted in the state.

There was tension in the state earlier over allegations of plans to change the figures.

At the last count, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading.

However, it appears the wait will extend beyond two hours as the INEC officials have still not turned up.

SaharaReporters, New York

