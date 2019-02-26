JUST IN: APC Supporters In Wild Jubilation At National Campaign Secretariat In Abuja

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have besieged the campaign secretariat in Abuja to celebrate the party’s seeming success at the presidential elections.

The results of all 36 states have been announced at the International Conference Centre (ICC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with President Muhammadu Buhar leading Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by very close to three million votes.

INEC has gone into a meeting to finalise results ahead of reconvening at 3am, but APC spporters are not waiting for that and are already jubilating in Abuja.

The party faithful who could not hide their feelings defied the heavy security presence at the campaign office and made their way into the facility, chanting solidarity songs.

Also to add colour to the ceremony, a live band and high life musician was on ground entertaining the crowd. Some of them were also seen with bottles of champagne.