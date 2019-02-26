LP Lagos Gov Candidate Accuses CBN Of Releasing Election Materials Before Polls

Awamaridi Ifagbemi, Lagos State governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), has accused officials of the Lagos office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of releasing ballot papers before elections.

He stated this while speaking with journalists at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos State, on Monday.

His words: “I knew there was a game plan, when all of them (CBN workers) came to INEC with that one trailer. We waited without them knowing we were around. We then discovered that the so-called balance of materials that were supposed to be in the strong room were all over the floor, with people having access to it. Is that a strong room?

“They thought that all parties had gone with that one trailer. That was the gimmick. I am not talking of INEC; I am talking of CBN. The leakage of materials started with CBN and that’s the problem.”