Momodu Asks Atiku To 'Pass On The Burden' By Calling Buhari To Congratulate Him

"Do not wait a minute longer. Please, pick that phone and call President Muhammadu Buhari. You have much more to gain Sir... Pass on the burden!” Momodu wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, has urged Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to get in touch with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) immediately to concede defeat in the presidential election.

Momodu gave the advice on Tuesday.

According to official figures released so far, APC is leading with a margin of over one million votes.

He tweeted: “My dear WAZIRIN, as a believer, you are aware that only God can give or take power. You've written your name in gold. Do not wait a minute longer. Please, pick that phone and call President Muhammadu Buhari. You have much more to gain Sir... Pass on the burden!”

