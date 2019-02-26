Ndume: Saraki Played God During His Tenure As Senate President... Now, God Has Reacted

“Maybe this will remind Saraki that there is God. Once you try to play God, God will react. Saraki played God, and he has now seen how God reacted," Ndume said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

Senator Mohammad Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, has expressed satisfaction over the defeat of the Senate President Bukola Saraki at last Saturday's National Assembly polls.

Ndume spoke after he won reelection into the red chamber on Monday evening, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to Ndume, “Saraki played God during his tenure as Senate President of 8th Assembly”.

He continued: “Maybe this will remind Saraki that there is God. Once you try to play God, God will react. Saraki played God, and he has now seen how God reacted.

"Saraki took things for granted; this is the consequence of taking things for granted."

He also thanked the people of Borno for voting for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls, and restated the commitment of the APC administration to “continue the good works they have started”.

On the PDP's rejection of the presidential and National Assembly results, Ndume added: "There is no result yet; there is only collation of results. So, I don't know what PDP has come out to reject.

"I am surprised PDP has shown desperation about this election right from the beginning. There is nothing they can tell Nigerians. In a free and fair election, they can't win. PDP complained on issues; APC campaigned on issues.”

SaharaReporters, New York

