Police, DSS, NSCDC, Army, FRSC, Even Fire Service! Security Beefed Up At INEC National Collation Centre

Security has been beefed up around the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the national collation centre for the presidential and National Assembly Elections results.

The announcement of the results, which commenced on Monday, is ongoing.

More armed security operatives were deployed in addition to those on ground with the view to fortifying the facility.

A detachment of combined security operatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, DSS, Fire Service, FRSC and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were stationed at strategic locations within and around the building.

There were rumours of a plan by a group of aggrieved persons to stage a violent protest and disrupt the process at the collation centre.