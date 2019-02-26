Shehu Sani Loses To APC’s Uba Sani

Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Kaduna Central senatorial seat.

He defeated Shehu Sani of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who currently represents the district.

Profesor Zakari Muhammad, the Returning Officer, announced the result, stating that Uba Sani polled 355,242 votes against 70,613 votes secured by Shehu Sani.

Lawal Adamu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the contest with 195,497 votes.

Shehu Sani had emerged as senator on the platform of the APC in 2015, but defected to PRP when he lost the APC senatorial ticket.