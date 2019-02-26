Shehu Sani Loses To APC’s Uba Sani

Uba Sani polled 355,242 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Kaduna Central senatorial seat.

He defeated Shehu Sani of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who currently represents the district.

Profesor Zakari Muhammad, the Returning Officer, announced the result, stating that Uba Sani polled 355,242 votes against 70,613 votes secured by Shehu Sani.

Lawal Adamu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the contest with 195,497 votes.

Shehu Sani had emerged as senator on the platform of the APC in 2015, but defected to PRP when he lost the APC senatorial ticket.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Buhari Coasts To Victory In Sokoto
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides End Of The Road... Akpabio's Former Party Snatches His Senatorial Seat From Him
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PROJECTION: Buhari On Course To Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Raises Boko Haram, Herdsmen Questions As Atiku Beats Buhari Soundly In Adamawa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari 44 - 0 Atiku — APC Clears All 44 Local Governments In Kano
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Buhari Coasts To Victory In Sokoto
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides End Of The Road... Akpabio's Former Party Snatches His Senatorial Seat From Him
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PROJECTION: Buhari On Course To Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Raises Boko Haram, Herdsmen Questions As Atiku Beats Buhari Soundly In Adamawa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari 44 - 0 Atiku — APC Clears All 44 Local Governments In Kano
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides WATCH LIVE: INEC Announces Election Result Of 2019 Presidential Election
0 Comments
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Adjourns Official Results Declaration Till 10am
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides US Lawmaker Worried That Nigeria's Presidential Election Results 'Are Being Tampered With'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Tension In Rivers As INEC Shuts Down Collation Centre
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Falls To Buhari In Lagos By Over 132,000 Votes
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The Death Of Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki: A Funeral No One Attends By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad