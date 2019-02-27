‘The War Has Ended’ — Nigerians React To Buhari’s Reelection

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2019

Just before dawn on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the presidential election conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Polling 15,191,847 votes, Buhari beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 11,262,978 votes.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), followed that declaration up by presenting certificates of return to Buhari and his second-in-command, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday afternoon.

The news of APC's victory has generated a mix of reactions. In fact, Atiku has also rejected the outcome of the election, stating that the process was a “sham”.

Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their feelings on Buhari’s reelection.

On the Streets of Twitter

@eureka4eva wrote: “You’re loved Bubu! @Mbuhari”

@juoritse simply wrote: “After rigging!”

While @KateOnyinyechi1 wrote: “Humble indeed! Still wondering how parents will buy certificate for their kid and still be proud enough to celebrate the kid.”

@IGBINEDIONKENNY wrote: “If PDP in their 16 years had built a good electioneering institution, they too would have benefited from it now. This is a lesson even to APC…”

@SisiOnye wrote: “Just keep quiet!!! We did not vote him. You APC power hungry people forced him back on us by rigging the election and taking the lives of the innocents. You people are ruling yourselves.”

On Facebook

Ikharo Grant Fargo wrote: “Atiku never had genuine supporters. He just inherited Buhari’s haters. Congratulations, Mr. President…Best of luck to #AtikuObi 

Agunloko Wole Wilson wrote: “If he could rig WAEC Result, who is INEC? Next Level loaded…”

Gabriel Eniola Samuel wrote: “I voted for Atiku. Not that I hate you, but I wanted changes in government. However, congratulations, and I wish you successful tenure in office.”

Mohammedrabiu Abdullahi wrote: “The war has come to an end! Congratulations Nigerians!!! INEC, you really tried. God bless you.”

