Buba Galadima Released From Custody

He was sighted at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2019

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been released from custody.

Galadima was said to have been arrested by security agents on Monday after a video of him surfaced, making what was considered inflammatory statements.

He was sighted at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday at a press conference addressed by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

He was alleged to have been picked up following a video clip where he was speaking on the results of the presidential election released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to reports, the security operatives said the statement was considered to be inciting and capable of instigating violence.

SaharaReporters, New York

